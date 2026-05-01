GE Aerospace $GE Shares Bought by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,487 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned 0.07% of GE Aerospace worth $218,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.89.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of GE stock opened at $290.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $305.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.27.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. GE Aerospace's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

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