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GE Aerospace $GE Shares Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Maple Capital Management boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.3% in Q4 to 85,891 shares (worth $26.46M), making GE 1.7% of the firm's portfolio and its 22nd-largest holding.
  • GE Aerospace beat quarterly EPS estimates with $1.86 EPS versus $1.60 expected, reported revenue up 24.6% year-over-year, and set FY2026 guidance of 7.10–7.40 EPS (analysts forecast ~7.46).
  • Institutional investors own 74.77% of the stock—led by Vanguard, State Street and Capital World Investors—and the company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.36 to $0.47 (annualized $1.88, ~0.6% yield).
  • Interested in GE Aerospace? Here are five stocks we like better.

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,891 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for 1.7% of Maple Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $26,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,577,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,425,562,000 after purchasing an additional 308,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,097,527,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company's stock worth $2,536,177,000 after buying an additional 1,494,541 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $306.15 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $303.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.33. The company has a market cap of $319.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $208.21 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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