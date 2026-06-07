GE Aerospace $GE Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,828 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 57,529 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $49,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $328.69 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $298.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.22. The company has a market capitalization of $342.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $232.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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