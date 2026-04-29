GE Aerospace $GE Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 147.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,337 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 77,144 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $39,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 98.1% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $289.27 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $196.86 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $307.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.55. The firm has a market cap of $301.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

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