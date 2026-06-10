GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752,874 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of GE Aerospace worth $847,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $330.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business's 50 day moving average is $300.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $232.24 and a 12-month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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