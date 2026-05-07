GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,260 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company's stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in GE Aerospace by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company's stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 61,061 shares of the company's stock worth $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Up 6.8%

GE stock opened at $306.15 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $208.21 and a one year high of $348.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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