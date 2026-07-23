GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC is Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's Largest Position

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 173.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,068,500 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,945,500 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up about 11.7% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned about 0.67% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $218,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,725,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,024,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,655,000. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 4,365,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.46.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.41.

View Our Latest Report on GEHC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini acquired 4,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $249,806.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,544,686.08. This represents a 1.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney F. Hochman bought 1,618 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,364.54. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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