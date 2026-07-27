GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Position Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,267 shares of the company's stock after selling 74,058 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,567 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company's stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,165 shares of the company's stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rodney F. Hochman bought 1,618 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,364.54. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini bought 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.92 per share, for a total transaction of $249,806.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 259,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,544,686.08. This trade represents a 1.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $80.00 price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.41.

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Key GE HealthCare Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $60.58 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $89.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 3.35%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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