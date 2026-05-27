GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Position Lowered by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 159,300 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.12% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $43,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $99,922,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $23,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,914 shares of the company's stock worth $25,452,000 after acquiring an additional 46,231 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 980,756 shares of the company's stock worth $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 125,062 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,086,668 shares of the company's stock worth $81,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin Lobo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.18 per share, for a total transaction of $641,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at $921,817.34. The trade was a 229.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini acquired 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.92 per share, for a total transaction of $249,806.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,544,686.08. This trade represents a 1.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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