Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 493.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,308 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 656,356 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.17% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $51,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 76,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,085,344 shares of the company's stock worth $197,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,300 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,455,814 shares of the company's stock worth $861,307,000 after buying an additional 1,571,226 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 129.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,500,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,453 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,712,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,299,000 after buying an additional 1,404,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,085,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.0350. GE HealthCare Technologies's payout ratio is 3.38%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE HealthCare Technologies

Investors following GEHC have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: GE HealthCare expanded its CT portfolio with new imaging systems and AI-enabled workflow improvements, broadening its imaging offerings. GE HealthCare expands CT portfolio with new imaging systems and AI-enabled workflow advancements

GE HealthCare expanded its CT portfolio with new imaging systems and AI-enabled workflow improvements, broadening its imaging offerings. Positive Sentiment: The company introduced ViewPoint Ultra, a platform intended to unify ultrasound workflows across health systems and address fragmented processes—potentially supporting broader adoption of its digital solutions. GEHC Launches ViewPoint Ultra to Streamline Ultrasound Workflows

The company introduced ViewPoint Ultra, a platform intended to unify ultrasound workflows across health systems and address fragmented processes—potentially supporting broader adoption of its digital solutions. Positive Sentiment: GE HealthCare also announced a capability designed to make reading and reporting workflows more seamless, adding to its push to improve imaging efficiency. GE HealthCare introduces a new capability for seamless reading and reporting workflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a "buy" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is a global medical technology company that develops and provides equipment, software and services for healthcare providers. Its offerings support medical imaging, diagnosis, patient monitoring and treatment across a range of clinical settings. The company's products include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems, as well as patient monitoring and care solutions. Its Pharmaceutical Diagnostics business supplies contrast agents and radiopharmaceuticals used in medical imaging.

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