Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 144.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,900 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 320,507 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises 1.4% of Portolan Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $35,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the company's stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the company's stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.65.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.0350. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.38%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. develops and provides medical technologies, pharmaceutical diagnostics and services used by healthcare providers around the world. The company became an independent public company in January 2023 after separating from General Electric, whose healthcare business had operated for decades. Its offerings include imaging systems such as MRI, CT, X-ray and mammography equipment; ultrasound systems; and patient-care technologies for monitoring and supporting patients. GE HealthCare also provides contrast agents and other diagnostic products used in medical imaging, along with related services and digital solutions.

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