GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,184 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $83,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company's stock worth $15,259,028,000 after acquiring an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,238,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,910,417,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,877,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,769,349,000 after purchasing an additional 51,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,375,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,460,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158,481 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,325,842,000 after buying an additional 2,048,792 shares during the last quarter.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $979.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.21 and a twelve month high of $1,007.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $865.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $711.81.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $919.48.

View Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

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