GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,191 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $43,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GEV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Glj Research boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance upgraded GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $1,119.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $904.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $736.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.43. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.64 and a 1 year high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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