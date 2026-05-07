GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,497 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in GE Vernova were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Demming Financial Services Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. DUTCH ASSET Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,173,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 110,973.4% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,278,224,000 after buying an additional 34,826,773 shares during the period.

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GE Vernova Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $1,120.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $930.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $752.62. The company has a market capitalization of $301.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research downgraded GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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