GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,111 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $41,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $968.81 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.65 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $996.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $806.32. The stock has a market cap of $260.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $714.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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