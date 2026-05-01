GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 685 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Read Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.0%

GEV stock opened at $1,084.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $919.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $744.21. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.47 and a 12 month high of $1,181.95. The company has a market cap of $291.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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