GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,987 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $27,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 25.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company's stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock worth $61,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company's stock worth $15,259,028,000 after acquiring an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $4,872,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 56.0% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,640 shares of the company's stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

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More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $968.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $996.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $807.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.65 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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