Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Shares Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,272 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 287,369 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned approximately 0.12% of Gen Digital worth $20,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.86.

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Gen Digital Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Gen Digital stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 56.76%. The company's revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Gen Digital's payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

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