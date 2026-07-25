Gencor Industries, Inc. $GENC Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,326 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,203 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 7.16% of Gencor Industries worth $15,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,633 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,932 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,587 shares of the company's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,708 shares of the company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

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Gencor Industries Stock Performance

GENC stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $223.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.48. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. The company also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators.

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