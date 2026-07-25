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Gencor Industries, Inc. $GENC Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Gencor Industries logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Systematic Financial Management LP cut its Gencor Industries stake by 6.5% in the first quarter, selling 73,203 shares and leaving it with 1,049,326 shares worth about $15.74 million, or 7.16% of the company.
  • Several other institutional investors recently adjusted their positions, with firms like Bridgeway Capital Management, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Royal Bank of Canada, Barclays PLC, and Arrowstreet Capital increasing their holdings.
  • GENC stock opened at $15.23, trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and the company currently has a market cap of $223.24 million with a P/E ratio of 13.85.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,326 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,203 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 7.16% of Gencor Industries worth $15,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,633 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,932 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,587 shares of the company's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,708 shares of the company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

GENC stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $223.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.48. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. The company also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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