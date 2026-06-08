GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,502 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 52,322 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.22% of GeneDx worth $158,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 664.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 214 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 293 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GeneDx Price Performance

GeneDx stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $170.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.96.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.46 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WGS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on GeneDx in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on GeneDx and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut GeneDx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GeneDx

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 46,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $2,964,757.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 91,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,780,939.38. This represents a 33.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 533,758 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.86 per share, with a total value of $20,208,077.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,761,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,425,836.88. This represents a 16.53% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,056,420 shares of company stock valued at $82,035,340 and sold 72,382 shares valued at $4,889,473. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting GeneDx

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Negative Sentiment: A federal securities class action has been filed alleging GeneDx made false and misleading statements, including claims tied to its Fabric Genomics acquisition and its impact on the company’s business and prospects. Article Title

A federal securities class action has been filed alleging GeneDx made false and misleading statements, including claims tied to its Fabric Genomics acquisition and its impact on the company’s business and prospects. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are now soliciting investors and advertising lead-plaintiff deadlines, signaling rising legal overhang and potential additional distraction/costs for the company. Article Title

Multiple law firms are now soliciting investors and advertising lead-plaintiff deadlines, signaling rising legal overhang and potential additional distraction/costs for the company. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms are reminding investors that the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in the GeneDx class action is August 3, 2026; this is mainly procedural but keeps the controversy in focus. Article Title

Several firms are reminding investors that the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in the GeneDx class action is August 3, 2026; this is mainly procedural but keeps the controversy in focus. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from plaintiff firms continues to highlight the prior Q1 2026 earnings miss, the steep stock drop, and the guidance cut as evidence supporting the lawsuit, reinforcing already negative investor sentiment. Article Title

Commentary from plaintiff firms continues to highlight the prior Q1 2026 earnings miss, the steep stock drop, and the guidance cut as evidence supporting the lawsuit, reinforcing already negative investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit and related notices may keep investors focused on GeneDx’s earlier operational disappointment, including the revenue miss and widened losses, which remain a headwind for the stock. Article Title

GeneDx Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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