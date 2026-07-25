GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS Shares Purchased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report) by 212.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,605 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of GeneDx worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WGS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in GeneDx by 248.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 293 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GeneDx

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $638,145.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 104,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,342,686.44. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $2,643,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,707,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $195,960,689.04. This represents a 1.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,256,420 shares of company stock valued at $93,144,340 and have sold 21,699 shares valued at $1,295,646. Company insiders own 25.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WGS. BTIG Research reduced their target price on GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut GeneDx from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on GeneDx and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WGS

GeneDx Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.90. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $170.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.43.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

GeneDx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

About GeneDx

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

Further Reading

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