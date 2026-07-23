Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $86,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX - Free Report) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,804 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in CarMax were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,389 shares of the company's stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 690 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of CarMax by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, Director Sona Chawla bought 2,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.39 per share, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,158,669.78. This trade represents a 10.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Barr bought 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $498,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,208.75. This represents a 39.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $735,574. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Trading Down 0.2%

KMX stock opened at $57.47 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business's 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.84%.CarMax's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $49.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMX

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax NYSE: KMX is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company's inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax's retail locations or browse the company's online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

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