Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of TransMedics Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TransMedics Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In related news, Director Thomas J. Gunderson sold 9,624 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $722,377.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,148.52. This trade represents a 36.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 2.7%

TMDX opened at $73.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.89. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $173.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.44 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $134.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TransMedics Group

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TransMedics Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TransMedics Group wasn't on the list.

While TransMedics Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here