Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC is JCP Investment Management LLC's 7th Largest Position

JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,510 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Generac comprises 5.0% of JCP Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JCP Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Generac worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Generac by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,423,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $330,557,000 after acquiring an additional 806,430 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Generac by 19,433.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,075 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $130,104,000 after purchasing an additional 662,665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,141.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 695,600 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $94,859,000 after purchasing an additional 639,551 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,337 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $130,825,000 after purchasing an additional 536,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,590,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Generac from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research lowered Generac from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $302.00 target price on Generac in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Generac from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Generac from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $286.44.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 564,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,653,231.04. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $1,651,443 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Generac stock opened at $202.13 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $256.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.23. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.80 and a 52-week high of $296.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.47. Generac had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report).

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