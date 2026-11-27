Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 106,368 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC's holdings in Generac were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,749 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Generac by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 85,658 shares of the technology company's stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,268 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Generac by 11.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 285,281 shares of the technology company's stock worth $59,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Research lowered Generac from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $279.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Generac from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $290.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:GNRC opened at $204.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $200.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.86. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.80 and a 52 week high of $296.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Generac had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, insider Kyle Raabe sold 603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.57, for a total transaction of $128,179.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,118,472.62. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $75,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,127,781.20. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,606 shares of company stock worth $2,491,310 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc. designs and manufactures power generation equipment and energy technology solutions. Its products include residential standby and portable generators, commercial and industrial generators, transfer switches, engines, and related equipment for applications such as construction, telecommunications, and data centers. The company also offers energy management products, including battery storage, solar-related solutions, and smart home energy technologies. Generac serves customers in North America and international markets through a network of dealers, distributors, and other sales channels.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report).

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