General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,213,109 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 135,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.60% of General Mills worth $3,125,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Long Short Global Small Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Bank of America cut shares of General Mills from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of General Mills from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

General Mills Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $57.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.09). General Mills had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 12.05%.The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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