General Motors Company $GM Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160,491 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 843,185 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.24% of General Motors worth $175,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in General Motors by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,695 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $130,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,274 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,097,019 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $251,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,752 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $158,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,896 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The stock's 50 day moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.12. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

More General Motors News

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General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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