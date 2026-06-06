General Motors Company $GM Stake Lowered by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,113 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 351,979 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.06% of General Motors worth $45,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $3,593,000. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $12,801,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,727,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Article Title

GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Article Title

GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Positive Sentiment: GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Article Title

GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Neutral Sentiment: GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Article Title

GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Article Title

GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Negative Sentiment: A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Article Title

A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Mary Barra sold 23,000 GM shares may add some pressure on sentiment, even if the sale does not necessarily change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $82.10 on Friday. General Motors Company has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. This trade represents a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 577,567 shares of company stock valued at $47,557,888. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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