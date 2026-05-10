Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires 20,746 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,668 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,033,903 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $188,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,669 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 711.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,369,851 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $110,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,364,746 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $110,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,006 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $64,448,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,905,759 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,766,787,000 after purchasing an additional 899,273 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the sale, the director owned 130,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,178,421.73. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $811,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 257,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,845.70. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,178 shares of company stock worth $1,552,938 in the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GLPI opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The business had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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