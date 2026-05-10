Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires 25,329 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 198.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,119 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 25,329 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 586.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Freedom Capital cut Realty Income from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.27.

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Realty Income News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

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