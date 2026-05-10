Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Boosts Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,883 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Datadog were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.76.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at $54,871,380.93. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $7,618,637.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,910,913.34. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 654,018 shares of company stock worth $80,903,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company's stock.

Datadog Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $200.16 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.75, a PEG ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog delivered a beat-and-raise quarter, with Q1 revenue of about $1.01 billion and EPS of $0.60 both ahead of estimates, while management lifted FY 2026 and Q2 guidance well above consensus. Datadog Q1 2026 Financial Results

Datadog delivered a beat-and-raise quarter, with Q1 revenue of about $1.01 billion and EPS of $0.60 both ahead of estimates, while management lifted FY 2026 and Q2 guidance well above consensus. Positive Sentiment: Several major Wall Street firms raised price targets after the results, including Citigroup, RBC, Piper Sandler, Wedbush, TD Cowen, Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, and others, reinforcing the bullish case and supporting the stock’s rally. Analyst price target hikes

Several major Wall Street firms raised price targets after the results, including Citigroup, RBC, Piper Sandler, Wedbush, TD Cowen, Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, and others, reinforcing the bullish case and supporting the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strong demand across AI-native and non-AI customers, plus growth in larger customers and new product launches, which suggests the growth story is broadening beyond one-time earnings strength. RBC commentary on Datadog

Management highlighted strong demand across AI-native and non-AI customers, plus growth in larger customers and new product launches, which suggests the growth story is broadening beyond one-time earnings strength. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy call-option buying and elevated trading volume indicate strong short-term momentum, but some of the move may be trader-driven and could increase volatility. Options activity report

Heavy call-option buying and elevated trading volume indicate strong short-term momentum, but some of the move may be trader-driven and could increase volatility. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CTO, general counsel, and a director, sold shares in pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions, which may temper enthusiasm for some investors even though the sales were scheduled in advance. SEC filing for insider sale

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

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