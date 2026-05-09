Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,302 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,766 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 73.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target on Zoetis from $190 to $130, but kept an overweight rating, implying the stock still has meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga report on JPMorgan target cut

JPMorgan lowered its price target on Zoetis from $190 to $130, but kept an rating, implying the stock still has meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive overall, with recent coverage still showing buy/overweight views and price targets well above the current share price, suggesting longer-term confidence despite near-term pressure.

Some analysts remain constructive overall, with recent coverage still showing buy/overweight views and price targets well above the current share price, suggesting longer-term confidence despite near-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Zoetis missed Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, which immediately hurt sentiment around the stock.

Zoetis missed Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, which immediately hurt sentiment around the stock. Negative Sentiment: The company cut its FY2026 guidance after seeing weaker U.S. companion animal demand and pricing pressure, raising concerns that pet owners are spending less on veterinary care and premium products. Benzinga report on weak pet care demand

The company cut its FY2026 guidance after seeing weaker U.S. companion animal demand and pricing pressure, raising concerns that pet owners are spending less on veterinary care and premium products. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage described the earnings release as a sharp disappointment, with reports highlighting a steep selloff after investors reacted to the softer outlook.

Media coverage described the earnings release as a sharp disappointment, with reports highlighting a steep selloff after investors reacted to the softer outlook. Negative Sentiment: Ademi LLP announced a securities fraud investigation into Zoetis, adding another overhang for shares as investors assess potential legal risk.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Down 5.2%

ZTS stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $118.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 27.80%.Zoetis's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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