Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,181 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 13,744 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Biogen were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 464 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 22.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Biogen from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on Biogen from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "reduce" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $214.23.

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Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $193.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.05 and a 12 month high of $202.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.27 and a 200-day moving average of $177.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.62. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total transaction of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,232.69. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA said it needs more time to review additional information for LEQEMBI IQLIK, but Biogen and Eisai said the agency has not expressed concerns about approval, keeping alive the chance of another Alzheimer’s franchise win. Article Title

The FDA said it needs more time to review additional information for LEQEMBI IQLIK, but Biogen and Eisai said the agency has not expressed concerns about approval, keeping alive the chance of another Alzheimer’s franchise win. Positive Sentiment: LEQEMBI is already approved in more than 50 markets worldwide, which reinforces confidence in the therapy’s commercial potential if the FDA clears the subcutaneous starting-dose version. Article Title

LEQEMBI is already approved in more than 50 markets worldwide, which reinforces confidence in the therapy’s commercial potential if the FDA clears the subcutaneous starting-dose version. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street analysts made several earnings estimate updates for Biogen ahead of the next quarterly results, with mixed direction across quarters; these revisions do not appear to be the main driver of the stock move today. Article Title

Wall Street analysts made several earnings estimate updates for Biogen ahead of the next quarterly results, with mixed direction across quarters; these revisions do not appear to be the main driver of the stock move today. Negative Sentiment: The delayed FDA review means Biogen must wait longer for a potential expansion of its Alzheimer’s treatment business, which could postpone any related sales boost. Article Title

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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