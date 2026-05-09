Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,249 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,323,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,380,521 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,203,990,000 after acquiring an additional 433,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,914 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $78,026,000 after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 82,905 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on A. UBS Group reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Agilent Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $163.71.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $115.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.79 and a 12 month high of $160.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average of $131.97.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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