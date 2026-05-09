Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Increases Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 241.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,250 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in RTX were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the company's stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in RTX by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the company's stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in RTX by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 11,324 shares of the company's stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluebird Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $3,490,677.32. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $206.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $176.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $126.03 and a one year high of $214.50. The company's 50-day moving average is $195.09 and its 200 day moving average is $188.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX's payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here