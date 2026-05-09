Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Purchases 4,599 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,145 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,825,837 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $6,012,836,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,179,610 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $654,757,000 after buying an additional 118,697 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,744,074 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $523,937,000 after buying an additional 76,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 545.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,306,203 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $392,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,748 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $312.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $299.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $222.00 and a 1-year high of $323.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.13 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Norfolk Southern's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Norfolk Southern's payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Norfolk Southern to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $319.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

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