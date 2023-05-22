All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal 

S&P 500   4,194.18 (+0.05%)
DOW   33,331.61 (-0.28%)
QQQ   337.77 (+0.37%)
AAPL   174.34 (-0.47%)
MSFT   321.21 (+0.90%)
META   251.03 (+2.19%)
GOOGL   125.24 (+2.02%)
AMZN   114.41 (-1.58%)
TSLA   185.22 (+2.82%)
NVDA   312.30 (-0.11%)
NIO   8.69 (+7.68%)
BABA   86.09 (+2.51%)
AMD   107.42 (+1.51%)
T   16.32 (+0.06%)
F   11.48 (-1.46%)
MU   65.95 (-3.26%)
CGC   1.21 (+11.01%)
GE   104.28 (+0.02%)
DIS   91.07 (-0.31%)
AMC   5.11 (+1.59%)
PFE   38.34 (+4.27%)
PYPL   62.71 (+2.94%)
NFLX   366.86 (+0.41%)
S&P 500   4,194.18 (+0.05%)
DOW   33,331.61 (-0.28%)
QQQ   337.77 (+0.37%)
AAPL   174.34 (-0.47%)
MSFT   321.21 (+0.90%)
META   251.03 (+2.19%)
GOOGL   125.24 (+2.02%)
AMZN   114.41 (-1.58%)
TSLA   185.22 (+2.82%)
NVDA   312.30 (-0.11%)
NIO   8.69 (+7.68%)
BABA   86.09 (+2.51%)
AMD   107.42 (+1.51%)
T   16.32 (+0.06%)
F   11.48 (-1.46%)
MU   65.95 (-3.26%)
CGC   1.21 (+11.01%)
GE   104.28 (+0.02%)
DIS   91.07 (-0.31%)
AMC   5.11 (+1.59%)
PFE   38.34 (+4.27%)
PYPL   62.71 (+2.94%)
NFLX   366.86 (+0.41%)
S&P 500   4,194.18 (+0.05%)
DOW   33,331.61 (-0.28%)
QQQ   337.77 (+0.37%)
AAPL   174.34 (-0.47%)
MSFT   321.21 (+0.90%)
META   251.03 (+2.19%)
GOOGL   125.24 (+2.02%)
AMZN   114.41 (-1.58%)
TSLA   185.22 (+2.82%)
NVDA   312.30 (-0.11%)
NIO   8.69 (+7.68%)
BABA   86.09 (+2.51%)
AMD   107.42 (+1.51%)
T   16.32 (+0.06%)
F   11.48 (-1.46%)
MU   65.95 (-3.26%)
CGC   1.21 (+11.01%)
GE   104.28 (+0.02%)
DIS   91.07 (-0.31%)
AMC   5.11 (+1.59%)
PFE   38.34 (+4.27%)
PYPL   62.71 (+2.94%)
NFLX   366.86 (+0.41%)
S&P 500   4,194.18 (+0.05%)
DOW   33,331.61 (-0.28%)
QQQ   337.77 (+0.37%)
AAPL   174.34 (-0.47%)
MSFT   321.21 (+0.90%)
META   251.03 (+2.19%)
GOOGL   125.24 (+2.02%)
AMZN   114.41 (-1.58%)
TSLA   185.22 (+2.82%)
NVDA   312.30 (-0.11%)
NIO   8.69 (+7.68%)
BABA   86.09 (+2.51%)
AMD   107.42 (+1.51%)
T   16.32 (+0.06%)
F   11.48 (-1.46%)
MU   65.95 (-3.26%)
CGC   1.21 (+11.01%)
GE   104.28 (+0.02%)
DIS   91.07 (-0.31%)
AMC   5.11 (+1.59%)
PFE   38.34 (+4.27%)
PYPL   62.71 (+2.94%)
NFLX   366.86 (+0.41%)

All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal 

Mon., May 22, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

Key Points

  • Rail carriers like Norfolk and Southern are getting upgraded by analysts. 
  • CSX is at an inflection point supported by intermodal business. 
  • Union Pacific pays a healthy dividend and can be expected to grow the distribution. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than CSX

railroad track, stocks Growing trends within the railroad market have the stocks in reversal. The combination of institutional support and analysts’ upgrades have the stocks at a bottom and moving higher with an expectation for a recovery that could last beyond 2024. In Citigroup's NYSE: C eyes, the US transportation industry is at an inflation point that will lift truckers and rail carriers. That inflection is driven by a low-rate environment that is leading to a reduction in capacity. The capacity reduction and normalized consumer demand have the rails set up to rebound, given their current low valuations and a renewed focus on volume growth. 

Norfolk Southern Gets 2 Upgrades 

Citigroup and Wells Fargo NYSE: WFC upgraded Norfolk Southern NYSE: NSC to Buy and Overweight from Neutral equivalent ratings. These are the 3rd and 4th upgrades for the stock since the 1st of May; because of them, the stock is trending at #4 on Marketbeat.com's list of Most Upgraded Stocks for the last 30 days. This is telling because the stock is also listed as 1 of the Most Downgraded Stocks for the last 90 days, indicating a reversal in sentiment. As it is, the 24 analysts covering the stock have it pegged at Moderate Buy, and the sentiment is trending upward from Hold. Similarly, the consensus target is down compared to last month and last quarter, but the most recent is above consensus and indicates at least 10% of upside is available. 

The institutional activity is mixed quarter to quarter but bullish on balance for the last 12 months. The institutions own about 73% of NSC and CSX, and about 77% of UNP, so their activity is noteworthy. The institutions have been buying the others as well and have helped to put the bottom in the market. 

NSC stock chart

Wells Fargo Initiates CSX At Hold 

Wells Fargo sees a similar inflection for the rail carriers but added a twist to the call. In their eyes, intermodal should help drive results for the eastern carriers, so they added CSX NYSE: CSX. Wells initiated CSX at Hold with a price target slightly below the $34 consensus, and an upgrade from Citigroup compounds the news. Citi upgraded CSX to Buy from Hold along with NSC and UNP, setting a price target of $37 compared to the $34 consensus. The consensus target is steady and implies about 6% of the upside, although many of the newest targets are above the consensus. 


CSX stock received at least 13 updates following its Q1 earnings release. Those included 12 boosted price targets, 1 reiterated price target above the consensus, and all but 3 targets above the consensus. If this trend continues, the stock should easily reach the $34.75 consensus level and then continue higher to retest the highs set in 2022. 

United Pacific Corporation Is At Rock Bottom 

United Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP share prices are at rock bottom after a year of downgrades, price target reductions, and institutional selling. The bottom is in because the analysts are upgrading the stock, and the institutions are buying again. The stock was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Citigroup with a price target of about 8% above the price action. The consensus target is firmer than last month and flat compared to last quarter, showing a bottom in sentiment. 

UNP, NSC, and CSX all pay reliable dividends. UNP and NSC pay 2.5% to 2.6% each, while CSX pays a lower 1.35% yield. The difference is that CSX pays less of earnings, so it has more capacity to increase the payout, and these stocks are increasing their distributions. UNP and CSC are on track to hit Dividend Aristocrat status in the next few years, while NSC has increased for 6 years. 

CSX stock chart

Should you invest $1,000 in CSX right now?

Before you consider CSX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CSX wasn't on the list.

While CSX currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Union Pacific (UNP)
3.1093 of 5 stars		$198.47-0.3%2.62%17.53Moderate Buy$215.56
Norfolk Southern (NSC)
2.6477 of 5 stars		$220.09+1.1%2.45%16.92Hold$240.04
CSX (CSX)
2.4515 of 5 stars		$31.98-1.0%1.38%15.75Moderate Buy$34.60
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.

Recent Videos

These Stocks are on Sale Right Now
These Stocks are on Sale Right Now
Can Monthly Dividend Stocks Work For You?
Can Monthly Dividend Stocks Work For You?
Stocks Set to Rally this Summer
Stocks Set to Rally this Summer
Enphase Stock Sell-Off Means Buying Opportunity
Enphase Stock Sell-Off Means Buying Opportunity

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -