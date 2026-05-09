Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $865.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $800.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $779.00 to $762.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,325,837.44. This trade represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. This trade represents a 49.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,262 in the last three months. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $714.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $752.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $740.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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