Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Sells 8,388 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,323 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 8,388 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 250.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

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Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $239.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.20 and a 12 month high of $300.89. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $263.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.73.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($16.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($20.90). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 7.23%.The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $295.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total value of $6,473,141.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,622,720. The trade was a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 87,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,143,800. This represents a 24.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Cheniere Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cheniere reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings, with EPS of $4.77 versus estimates of $3.91 and revenue of $5.87 billion versus $5.69 billion expected. The company also raised full-year 2026 guidance, which is a supportive signal for investors. Article link

Cheniere reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings, with EPS of $4.77 versus estimates of $3.91 and revenue of $5.87 billion versus $5.69 billion expected. The company also raised full-year 2026 guidance, which is a supportive signal for investors. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted 2026 distributable cash flow guidance to $4.75 billion-$5.25 billion and increased production outlook to 52-54 million tons, reinforcing confidence in cash generation and LNG export growth. Article link

Management lifted 2026 distributable cash flow guidance to $4.75 billion-$5.25 billion and increased production outlook to 52-54 million tons, reinforcing confidence in cash generation and LNG export growth. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Cheniere now has its largest LNG shipping fleet yet and that LNG exports are hitting record highs highlight expanding operational capacity and strong market demand. Article link

Reports that Cheniere now has its largest LNG shipping fleet yet and that LNG exports are hitting record highs highlight expanding operational capacity and strong market demand. Neutral Sentiment: Sector news around broader energy stocks being weaker Thursday may have added some short-term pressure to LNG alongside the company-specific earnings reaction. Article link

Sector news around broader energy stocks being weaker Thursday may have added some short-term pressure to LNG alongside the company-specific earnings reaction. Negative Sentiment: The headline quarterly loss was driven by large derivative mark-to-market and hedge losses tied to LNG price volatility, which weighed on reported earnings and likely contributed to the stock’s decline despite solid underlying cash flow. Article link

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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