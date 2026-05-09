Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Trims Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,043 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 35,747 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Chevron were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Chevron by 15.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $251,606,000 after buying an additional 215,345 shares during the last quarter. Clear Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $10,167,000. Finally, Finemark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Chevron by 40.3% in the third quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus set a $203.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.74.

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Chevron Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $181.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $133.77 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The company has a market cap of $361.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $193.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Chevron's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total value of $2,187,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total transaction of $10,941,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,614,466.70. This trade represents a 87.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 816,439 shares of company stock valued at $154,339,900 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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