Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB - Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,998 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 390,339 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.20% of Genmab A/S worth $43,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $59.97. The stock's fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GMAB. Weiss Ratings raised Genmab A/S from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Genmab A/S from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antibody-based medicines, primarily for cancer and other serious diseases. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, the company also has operations in the United States and Europe. Genmab's research draws on antibody-engineering platforms, including DuoBody, which is designed to create bispecific antibodies. Its medicines and development programs address a range of targets and treatment approaches, including immune-cell engagement and antibody-drug conjugates.

Further Reading

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