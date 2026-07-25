Gentex Corporation $GNTX Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,108,700 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 88,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Gentex worth $46,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Gentex by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,745 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 25,026.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,450 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 187,700 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Gentex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,142 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,640 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,743 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Gentex Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 14.75%.The company had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Gentex's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gentex's payout ratio is 26.97%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 5,939 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $136,478.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 4,815 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $112,237.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 81,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,436.33. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,693 shares of company stock valued at $385,194 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Gentex

Here are the key news stories impacting Gentex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gentex reported quarterly EPS of $0.58, above the $0.50 consensus estimate, showing stronger-than-expected profitability. Gentex Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Gentex reported quarterly EPS of $0.58, above the $0.50 consensus estimate, showing stronger-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its FY2026 and FY2027 outlook and guided revenue above consensus ranges, which suggests management remains confident in longer-term demand. Gentex Warns China Sales Will Keep Falling Through 2027

The company reaffirmed its FY2026 and FY2027 outlook and guided revenue above consensus ranges, which suggests management remains confident in longer-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: Gentex’s earnings call transcript and earnings snapshots should provide more detail on margin trends, vehicle production assumptions, and management’s commentary, but they are not direct catalysts by themselves. Gentex Corporation Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Gentex’s earnings call transcript and earnings snapshots should provide more detail on margin trends, vehicle production assumptions, and management’s commentary, but they are not direct catalysts by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in below expectations at $651.3 million versus $669.65 million expected, and the company said China sales are likely to keep declining through 2027, raising concerns about growth. Gentex falls after Q2 revenue miss amid auto sales weakness

Revenue came in below expectations at $651.3 million versus $669.65 million expected, and the company said China sales are likely to keep declining through 2027, raising concerns about growth. Negative Sentiment: Broader auto-sales weakness and the revenue miss point to softer end-market demand, which is likely pressuring the stock despite the EPS beat.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gentex from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Freedom Capital raised Gentex to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gentex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gentex

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation NASDAQ: GNTX is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company's primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

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