Gentherm Inc $THRM Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM - Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,695 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Gentherm worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THRM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.38. Gentherm Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.31. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $393.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on THRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gentherm from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gentherm from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentherm from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on THRM

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated NASDAQ: THRM is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company's core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm's product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

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