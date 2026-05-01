GenTrust LLC Buys Shares of 604 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 604 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $767,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 50.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3,378.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 84,731 shares of the construction company's stock worth $79,079,000 after buying an additional 82,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,465,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total value of $12,717,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $108,962,077.20. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total transaction of $6,163,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,703,260.90. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 38,788 shares of company stock worth $56,276,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,844.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,497.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,186.36. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $408.96 and a 52 week high of $1,855.43.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. Comfort Systems USA's revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,923.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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