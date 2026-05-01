GenTrust LLC Has $65.72 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

GenTrust LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,978 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.8% of GenTrust LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GenTrust LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $65,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,421 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $667.74 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $610.87 and its 200-day moving average is $613.98. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $476.78 and a fifty-two week high of $668.90.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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