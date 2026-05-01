GenTrust LLC Sells 12,173 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

GenTrust LLC cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,290 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,173 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Business Bank lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 96,960 shares of the company's stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company's stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 31,749 shares of the company's stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the company's stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $332.71 billion, a PE ratio of 220.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.72.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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