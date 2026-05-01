Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,858 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Genuine Parts worth $20,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,533,951 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,155,975,000 after acquiring an additional 167,981 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,528,297 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $489,022,000 after buying an additional 21,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,554 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $257,878,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,746,350 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $242,044,000 after buying an additional 54,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $193,347,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $107.17 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $96.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 988.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. UBS Group dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research lowered Genuine Parts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James Financial raised Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $160.00 target price on Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $143.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

See Also

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