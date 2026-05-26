Genus Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Genus Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 25,722 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,551 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 116,170 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $4,914,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business's fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $109.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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