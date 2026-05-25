Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 63,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $81.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is 15.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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