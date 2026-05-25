Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JCI alerts: Sign Up

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $138.51 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $96.31 and a 52 week high of $147.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $147.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson Controls International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson Controls International wasn't on the list.

While Johnson Controls International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here